Maduro son vows unconditional support for interim leader Rodriguez

World News
05-01-2026 | 12:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Maduro son vows unconditional support for interim leader Rodriguez
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Maduro son vows unconditional support for interim leader Rodriguez

A lawmaker son of deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro on Monday expressed his unconditional support for interim president Delcy Rodriguez, who had served as his father's deputy.

"To you, Delcy Eloina, my unconditional support for the very hard task you've been given. Count on me...," Nicolas Maduro Guerra told an opening session of parliament after the weekend toppling of his father in a U.S. military raid.

"The homeland is in good hands, dad, and soon we'll embrace here in Venezuela," Maduro Guerra added, choking back tears.

AFP

World News

unconditional

support

interim

leader

Rodriguez

LBCI Next
Venezuelan interim president's brother reelected as parliament head
US sending Witkoff, Kushner to Ukraine talks in Paris: White House official
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:02

Venezuela interim leader asks Trump for balanced, 'respectful' relationship

LBCI
World News
2025-12-11

Putin spoke to Venezuela's Maduro, reaffirmed support amid US tensions: Kremlin

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

From Maduro to Beirut: Urgent warning for Lebanon’s financial reform

LBCI
World News
2026-01-03

'Months of planning and rehearsal' for Maduro seizure: Top US general

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

From Maduro to Beirut: Urgent warning for Lebanon’s financial reform

LBCI
World News
12:25

Venezuelan interim president's brother reelected as parliament head

LBCI
World News
10:58

US sending Witkoff, Kushner to Ukraine talks in Paris: White House official

LBCI
World News
10:23

UN chief urges respect for states' political independence in Venezuela meeting

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-22

From Lebanon to Iran: Israel weighs coordinated military strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-11

Lebanon's FM discusses Beirut Port blast case with Bulgarian counterpart

LBCI
World News
2025-11-16

Ukraine agrees on gas imports from Greece: Zelensky

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-28

Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over Israel’s construction of two concrete walls inside Lebanese territory

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More