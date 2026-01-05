Maduro son vows unconditional support for interim leader Rodriguez

A lawmaker son of deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro on Monday expressed his unconditional support for interim president Delcy Rodriguez, who had served as his father's deputy.



"To you, Delcy Eloina, my unconditional support for the very hard task you've been given. Count on me...," Nicolas Maduro Guerra told an opening session of parliament after the weekend toppling of his father in a U.S. military raid.



"The homeland is in good hands, dad, and soon we'll embrace here in Venezuela," Maduro Guerra added, choking back tears.



AFP