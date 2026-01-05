Venezuela interim leader asks Trump for balanced, 'respectful' relationship

Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, on Sunday called for a "balanced and respectful" relationship with the United States, a day after American forces attacked Caracas and captured leftist leader Nicolas Maduro.



"We consider it a priority to move toward a balanced and respectful relationship between the U.S. and Venezuela," Rodriguez, Maduro's vice president, wrote on Telegram.



"We extend an invitation to the U.S. government to work together on an agenda for cooperation that is aimed toward shared development."



AFP



