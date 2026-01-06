Mexican president urges US to give Maduro 'fair trial'

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday called on the United States to ensure deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro receives a "fair trial."



Maduro pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and other charges at a New York court on Monday, two days after his capture by U.S. forces in Caracas.



"Now that President Maduro is in detention, what we request is a fair trial," Sheinbaum told reporters in Mexico City.



AFP