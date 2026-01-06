Somalia condemns Israeli foreign minister visit to Hargeisa as violation of sovereignty

World News
06-01-2026 | 09:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Somalia condemns Israeli foreign minister visit to Hargeisa as violation of sovereignty
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Somalia condemns Israeli foreign minister visit to Hargeisa as violation of sovereignty

Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday condemned a visit by Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar to Hargeisa, saying it was a violation of Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The ministry said that any official engagement without Somalia's consent was illegal and void and called on international bodies, including the United Nations and the African Union, to support its territorial integrity.



Reuters 
 

World News

Somalia

Condemn

Israel

FM

Visit

Hargeisa

Violation

Sovereignty

LBCI Next
Snow forces many flight cancellations at Paris's airports early Wednesday
Maduro opponent Machado vows to return to Venezuela, wants election
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-11

Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli strike on Msayleh as 'blatant violation' of Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-10

Justice minister stresses strong ties with friendly nations, rejects any violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
World News
2025-12-27

Somalia's Al-Shabaab vows to fight any Israeli use of Somaliland

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-12

Iran's Araghchi to visit Beirut after Lebanese foreign minister declines trip to Tehran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:48

Mexican president urges US to give Maduro 'fair trial'

LBCI
World News
10:31

Snow forces many flight cancellations at Paris's airports early Wednesday

LBCI
World News
05:59

Maduro opponent Machado vows to return to Venezuela, wants election

LBCI
World News
05:14

Pope Leo, closing Catholic Holy Year, urges kindness to foreigners

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-02

Venezuela reauthorizes deportation flights from US: Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-08

Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Lebanese President condemns Israeli strikes ahead of ceasefire mechanism meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Israeli drones conduct low-altitude circular flights over Tyre and nearby Palestinian camps

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

From Maduro to Beirut: Urgent warning for Lebanon’s financial reform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

From land deal to disappearance: Lebanese probe into missing Ahmad Shukr

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Lebanese President condemns Israeli strikes ahead of ceasefire mechanism meeting

LBCI
Middle East News
08:40

Saudi-led Yemen initiative gains US backing amid regional consultations: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah operatives in Khirbet Selm, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Israeli drones conduct low-altitude circular flights over Tyre and nearby Palestinian camps

LBCI
World News
12:05

Maduro son vows unconditional support for interim leader Rodriguez

LBCI
World News
12:25

Venezuelan interim president's brother reelected as parliament head

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More