Germany says EU-India trade deal 'creates new opportunities for growth'

World News
27-01-2026 | 03:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Germany says EU-India trade deal &#39;creates new opportunities for growth&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Germany says EU-India trade deal 'creates new opportunities for growth'

Germany's finance minister said on Tuesday that a massive trade deal signed by the European Union and India after two decades of talks could help boost economic growth.

"This agreement creates new opportunities for growth and good jobs -- in Europe and India alike -- while deepening the strategic partnership with the world's largest democracy," said Lars Klingbeil, who is also the vice chancellor of Europe's biggest economy.

AFP

 

World News

Germany

Trade

Deal

European Union

India

Economy

Venezuela forecasts $1.4 bn oil investments in 2026, up 55%
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-07

Germany 'very confident Italy will now agree' to EU-Mercosur trade deal

LBCI
World News
2026-01-16

China says 'resolutely opposes' US-Taiwan trade deal

LBCI
World News
2025-12-08

Germany's Merz says 'sceptical' about some details of US plan for Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2025-12-17

Zelensky says Russia is preparing for a new 'year of war'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:35

Venezuela forecasts $1.4 bn oil investments in 2026, up 55%

LBCI
World News
01:26

French lawmakers pass bill banning social media for under-15s

LBCI
World News
01:15

Israel to seek new security deal with the US, FT reports

LBCI
World News
11:04

NATO chief says Europe can't defend itself without US

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-30

Second weapons transfer: Palestinian factions hand over arms to Lebanese Army in Ain al-Hilweh

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-25

Palestinian economy suffers worst-ever collapse after Israel-Hamas war: UN

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-02

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah training complex and military sites in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-17

Lebanese coffee shop ‘’Stories’’ falsely linked to Hezbollah financing—the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon in the crosshairs: Israel signals readiness for broader regional war

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:29

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says response to any attack on Iran will be decided “at the appropriate time”

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Qatar announces development projects for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:11

UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

US ambassadors to Lebanon and Israel discuss regional peace efforts in Jordan

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:57

Israeli drone strikes vehicle on Kfar Roummane road

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tripoli collapse: Search for last survivor continues as questions linger

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:18

Israel targets vehicle on main road in Haouch, Tyre—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More