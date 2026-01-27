News
Germany says EU-India trade deal 'creates new opportunities for growth'
World News
27-01-2026 | 03:24
Germany says EU-India trade deal 'creates new opportunities for growth'
Germany's finance minister said on Tuesday that a massive trade deal signed by the European Union and India after two decades of talks could help boost economic growth.
"This agreement creates new opportunities for growth and good jobs -- in Europe and India alike -- while deepening the strategic partnership with the world's largest democracy," said Lars Klingbeil, who is also the vice chancellor of Europe's biggest economy.
AFP
World News
Germany
Trade
Deal
European Union
India
Economy
Venezuela forecasts $1.4 bn oil investments in 2026, up 55%
Previous
