Musk says steps to stop Russia from using Starlink have worked
World News
01-02-2026 | 04:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Musk says steps to stop Russia from using Starlink have worked
Elon Musk said on Sunday that steps SpaceX had taken to stop the 'unauthorized' use of Starlink by Russia seemed to have worked.
"Looks like the steps we took to stop the unauthorized use of Starlink by Russia have worked. Let us know if more needs to be done," SpaceX CEO Musk said on X.
Ukrainian defense minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Thursday that Ukraine is working with SpaceX to stop Russia from guiding drones using Starlink's internet system, after Kyiv said it had found it on long-range drones used in Russian attacks.
Reuters
World News
Elon Musk
Russia
Starlink
Top Iran security official says progress towards talks with US
Previous
