Musk says steps to stop Russia from using Starlink have worked

01-02-2026 | 04:22
LBCI
LBCI
Musk says steps to stop Russia from using Starlink have worked
Musk says steps to stop Russia from using Starlink have worked

Elon Musk said on Sunday that steps SpaceX had taken to stop the 'unauthorized' use of Starlink by Russia seemed to have worked.

"Looks like the steps we took to stop the unauthorized use of Starlink by Russia have worked. Let us know if more needs to be done," SpaceX CEO Musk said on X.

Ukrainian defense minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Thursday that Ukraine is working with SpaceX to stop Russia from guiding drones using Starlink's internet system, after Kyiv said it had found it on long-range drones used in Russian attacks.


Reuters
 

