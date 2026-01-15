European airlines continue to avoid Iran and Iraq despite airspace reopening

European airlines like Wizz Air, Lufthansa, and British Airways dodged Iraqi and Iranian airspace on Thursday, according to flight tracking websites, opting instead for routes over Afghanistan and central Asia in an effort to mitigate risks associated with the ongoing geopolitical turmoil in Iran and the Middle East.



Iran closed, then reopened its airspace after nearly five hours on Wednesday amid concerns about possible military action between the U.S. and Iran that forced airlines to cancel, reroute or delay flights. Despite the airspace reopening, many airlines, including Singapore Airlines and TUI continued to use alternative routes, according to FlightRadar24.





Reuters