China's President Xi Jinping hailed on Monday a "new chapter" in relations with North Korea as he congratulated Kim Jong Un on his re-election to the helm of the ruling Workers' Party, according to Chinese state media.



Xi told Kim he was "willing to work together to ... write a new chapter in China-North Korea friendship," adding that the world was facing "once-in-a-century changes," state broadcaster CCTV said.



