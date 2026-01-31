US government shuts down, but quick resolution expected

World News
31-01-2026 | 05:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US government shuts down, but quick resolution expected
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US government shuts down, but quick resolution expected

The U.S. government entered a partial shutdown Saturday as a midnight funding deadline passed without Congress approving a 2026 budget, though disruption was expected to be limited with the House set to move early next week to ratify a Senate-backed deal.

The funding lapse followed a breakdown in negotiations driven by Democratic anger over the killing of two protesters in Minneapolis by federal immigration agents, which derailed talks over new money for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

AFP

World News

United States

Government

Shutdown

Funding

Congress

Budget

LBCI Next
Ukraine reports mass power outages due to 'technical malfunction'
US approves $9 billion in Patriot missile defense for Saudi Arabia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Rocket attack shuts down Iraq's Khor Mor gas field, bringing power cuts

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-22

Netanyahu government moves to shut down Israel's Army Radio station

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-08

US Ambassador Michel Issa: Lebanese Army Chief's Washington visit expected to proceed

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-18

US and Troika push for resolution calling on Iran to swiftly cooperate with IAEA

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:59

Ukraine reports mass power outages due to 'technical malfunction'

LBCI
World News
05:09

US approves $9 billion in Patriot missile defense for Saudi Arabia

LBCI
World News
05:03

Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert

LBCI
Middle East News
12:45

Trump says Iran wants to 'make a deal'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-26

Iran says foreign tanker carrying smuggled fuel seized in Gulf

LBCI
Middle East News
06:58

Explosion reported at building in Iran Gulf city, cause unknown: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
12:45

Trump says Iran wants to 'make a deal'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More