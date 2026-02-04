Albania arrests 20 for toxic waste trafficking: Police

Albanian police arrested 20 people over their role in toxic waste trafficking from the Balkan country to Thailand, police said Wednesday.



The arrests come more than a year after the Durres prosecutor's office opened investigations into 2,800 tonnes of hazardous waste allegedly belonging to the Turkish iron and steel production company Kurum.



Earlier, prosecutors told AFP 33 arrest warrants had been issued over an alleged toxic waste trafficking network, including customs agents and employees of the National Environment Agency.



