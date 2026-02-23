News
At least 25 soldiers died after raid on Mexico's most wanted cartel leader
World News
23-02-2026 | 09:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
At least 25 soldiers died after raid on Mexico's most wanted cartel leader
Mexico's Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch said that 25 members of the National Guard died in attacks in Jalisco state following the capture of Jalisco New Generation cartel boss Nemesio Oseguera, alias "El Mencho," on Sunday.
One official with the state attorney's office was also killed, Harfuch said in a press conference on Monday.
"El Mencho" was Mexico's most-wanted cartel leader, with a $15 million bounty for information leading to his capture. His death triggered waves of violence across Mexico, as cartel operatives sought revenge attacks.
Mexican Defense Minister Ricardo Trevilla said on Monday that information leading to El Mencho's capture and death stemmed from a romantic partner of the crime boss.
Reuters
World News
Soldiers
Died
Raid
Mexico
Cartel
Leader
El Mencho
Next
15 dead in Peru military helicopter crash: Authorities
Ukraine reconstruction estimate jumps 12% to $588 billion: World Bank
Previous
0
World News
2026-02-16
Navalny's mother calls for 'justice' after Europeans say he died of poisoning
World News
2026-02-16
Navalny's mother calls for 'justice' after Europeans say he died of poisoning
0
Middle East News
2026-01-06
Human rights groups: At least 25 killed in protests in Iran
Middle East News
2026-01-06
Human rights groups: At least 25 killed in protests in Iran
0
World News
2026-01-16
Syria's leader Sharaa to visit Berlin on Tuesday: German presidency
World News
2026-01-16
Syria's leader Sharaa to visit Berlin on Tuesday: German presidency
0
World News
00:11
Top Mexican drug cartel leader killed
World News
00:11
Top Mexican drug cartel leader killed
0
Middle East News
12:28
US official confirms Iran talks on Thursday
Middle East News
12:28
US official confirms Iran talks on Thursday
0
World News
11:29
At least 606 migrants dead or missing in Med since start of 2026: UN
World News
11:29
At least 606 migrants dead or missing in Med since start of 2026: UN
0
World News
11:12
EU's Kallas says will propose to lift sanctions on Venezuela's Delcy Rodriguez
World News
11:12
EU's Kallas says will propose to lift sanctions on Venezuela's Delcy Rodriguez
0
World News
10:56
EU failure to agree Russia sanctions for Ukraine war anniversary a 'setback': Kallas
World News
10:56
EU failure to agree Russia sanctions for Ukraine war anniversary a 'setback': Kallas
0
World News
11:12
EU's Kallas says will propose to lift sanctions on Venezuela's Delcy Rodriguez
World News
11:12
EU's Kallas says will propose to lift sanctions on Venezuela's Delcy Rodriguez
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Perla Harb wins Miss Lebanon 2025 crown in star-studded ceremony
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Perla Harb wins Miss Lebanon 2025 crown in star-studded ceremony
0
Lebanon News
11:14
Lebanon’s human rights committee approves draft to abolish death penalty
Lebanon News
11:14
Lebanon’s human rights committee approves draft to abolish death penalty
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-07
Ramadan nears: Israel weighs timing of possible US strike on Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-07
Ramadan nears: Israel weighs timing of possible US strike on Iran
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:47
US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
06:47
US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war
3
Lebanon News
03:04
Berri says he did not reference any ambassador in election delay remarks
Lebanon News
03:04
Berri says he did not reference any ambassador in election delay remarks
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Expatriate voting row adds to doubts over Lebanon’s parliamentary elections: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Expatriate voting row adds to doubts over Lebanon’s parliamentary elections: The details
5
Lebanon News
09:49
US pulling non-essential staff from embassy in Beirut amid Iran tensions
Lebanon News
09:49
US pulling non-essential staff from embassy in Beirut amid Iran tensions
6
Middle East News
07:14
Nouri al-Maliki tells AFP he will not withdraw bid for Iraq's premiership
Middle East News
07:14
Nouri al-Maliki tells AFP he will not withdraw bid for Iraq's premiership
7
Lebanon News
11:14
Lebanon’s human rights committee approves draft to abolish death penalty
Lebanon News
11:14
Lebanon’s human rights committee approves draft to abolish death penalty
8
World News
02:29
EU foreign policy chief calls for 'diplomatic solution' on Iran
World News
02:29
EU foreign policy chief calls for 'diplomatic solution' on Iran
