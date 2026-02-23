At least 25 soldiers died after raid on Mexico's most wanted cartel leader

World News
23-02-2026 | 09:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
At least 25 soldiers died after raid on Mexico&#39;s most wanted cartel leader
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
At least 25 soldiers died after raid on Mexico's most wanted cartel leader

Mexico's Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch said that 25 members of the National Guard died in attacks in Jalisco state following the capture of Jalisco New Generation cartel boss Nemesio Oseguera, alias "El Mencho," on Sunday.

One official with the state attorney's office was also killed, Harfuch said in a press conference on Monday.

"El Mencho" was Mexico's most-wanted cartel leader, with a $15 million bounty for information leading to his capture. His death triggered waves of violence across Mexico, as cartel operatives sought revenge attacks.

Mexican Defense Minister Ricardo Trevilla said on Monday that information leading to El Mencho's capture and death stemmed from a romantic partner of the crime boss.


Reuters
 

World News

Soldiers

Died

Raid

Mexico

Cartel

Leader

El Mencho

LBCI Next
15 dead in Peru military helicopter crash: Authorities
Ukraine reconstruction estimate jumps 12% to $588 billion: World Bank
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-16

Navalny's mother calls for 'justice' after Europeans say he died of poisoning

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-06

Human rights groups: At least 25 killed in protests in Iran

LBCI
World News
2026-01-16

Syria's leader Sharaa to visit Berlin on Tuesday: German presidency

LBCI
World News
00:11

Top Mexican drug cartel leader killed

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:28

US official confirms Iran talks on Thursday

LBCI
World News
11:29

At least 606 migrants dead or missing in Med since start of 2026: UN

LBCI
World News
11:12

EU's Kallas says will propose to lift sanctions on Venezuela's Delcy Rodriguez

LBCI
World News
10:56

EU failure to agree Russia sanctions for Ukraine war anniversary a 'setback': Kallas

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:12

EU's Kallas says will propose to lift sanctions on Venezuela's Delcy Rodriguez

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Perla Harb wins Miss Lebanon 2025 crown in star-studded ceremony

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Lebanon’s human rights committee approves draft to abolish death penalty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-07

Ramadan nears: Israel weighs timing of possible US strike on Iran

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Berri says he did not reference any ambassador in election delay remarks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Expatriate voting row adds to doubts over Lebanon’s parliamentary elections: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

US pulling non-essential staff from embassy in Beirut amid Iran tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
07:14

Nouri al-Maliki tells AFP he will not withdraw bid for Iraq's premiership

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Lebanon’s human rights committee approves draft to abolish death penalty

LBCI
World News
02:29

EU foreign policy chief calls for 'diplomatic solution' on Iran

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More