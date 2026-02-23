Mexico's Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch said that 25 members of the National Guard died in attacks in Jalisco state following the capture of Jalisco New Generation cartel boss Nemesio Oseguera, alias "El Mencho," on Sunday.



One official with the state attorney's office was also killed, Harfuch said in a press conference on Monday.



"El Mencho" was Mexico's most-wanted cartel leader, with a $15 million bounty for information leading to his capture. His death triggered waves of violence across Mexico, as cartel operatives sought revenge attacks.



Mexican Defense Minister Ricardo Trevilla said on Monday that information leading to El Mencho's capture and death stemmed from a romantic partner of the crime boss.





Reuters