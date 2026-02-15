US 'not disputing' European report on Navalny poisoning: Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that Washington is "not disputing" a report by five European countries that imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was fatally poisoned.



Rubio said Washington's decision not to join the "troubling report" -- released on Saturday by five European countries -- "doesn't mean we disagree" with the conclusion that Navalny was poisoned with a "rare toxin" from a dart frog and that the Russian state was the prime suspect.



AFP



