Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states

World News
14-02-2026 | 08:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia &#39;poisoned&#39; Putin critic Navalny in prison with &#39;rare toxin&#39;: European states
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states

Five European countries including Britain, France and Germany accused Russia of "poisoning" opposition leader Alexei Navalny in prison in 2024 using a "rare toxin", on Saturday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
"We know the Russian state now used this lethal toxin to target Navalny in fear of his opposition," the UK foreign office said in a statement alongside Sweden, France, the Netherlands and Germany, ahead of the second anniversary of the death of the staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Britain also said it had reported Russia to the world's chemical weapons watchdog.
AFP

World News

'poisoned'

Putin

critic

Navalny

prison

'rare

toxin':

European

states

LBCI Next
Nobody in Europe arguing to replace US nuclear umbrella: NATO chief
About 80,000 join Iran demonstration in Munich: Police
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-04

Xi advocates 'deeper' Russia ties in call with Putin: China state media

LBCI
World News
2025-12-17

Putin says Western calls for preparation for war with Russia 'a lie'

LBCI
World News
2026-02-05

Russia says 'progress' in talks with Ukraine in Abu Dhabi

LBCI
World News
2026-02-02

Zelensky says 'de-escalation' with Russia helps to build trust in talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

The 62nd Munich Security Conference: Security in an era of global redesign

LBCI
World News
09:42

Putin 'prepared to use chemical weapons against own people': France

LBCI
World News
09:40

Relatives of political prisoners in Venezuela start hunger strike

LBCI
World News
09:18

Iran protest rally in Munich grows to 200,000 people: Police

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-12

Lebanon's financial fix: Could a deposit write-off reshape the economy?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-19

Smuggling plot: Lebanon foils attempt to smuggle 90 handguns on Air France flight from Paris

LBCI
Middle East News
05:03

Palestinian leader urges removal of Israeli 'obstacles' on Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

On Rafic Hariri assassination anniversary, Saad Hariri reasserts political course, signals election readiness

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

On Rafic Hariri assassination anniversary, Saad Hariri reasserts political course, signals election readiness

LBCI
World News
08:07

About 80,000 join Iran demonstration in Munich: Police

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
World News
09:18

Iran protest rally in Munich grows to 200,000 people: Police

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

US Ambassador honors Rafic Hariri’s legacy at commemoration in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

PM Salam seeks European support for Lebanese Army in meetings at Munich Security Conference

LBCI
World News
08:19

Nobody in Europe arguing to replace US nuclear umbrella: NATO chief

LBCI
Middle East News
07:43

US military preparing for potentially weeks-long Iran operations: Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More