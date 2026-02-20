Trump says govt shutdown slowed US growth by 'at least two points,' ahead of official figures

U.S. President Donald Trump preempted the official release of GDP figures on Friday, saying that a record-long government shutdown last year had slowed growth by at least two points.



"The Democrat Shutdown cost the U.S.A. at least two points in GDP. That's why they are doing it, in mini form, again," he wrote on Truth Social about a half-hour before the Commerce Department releases its fourth quarter and 2025 full-year growth estimates.



The government is currently in a partial shutdown, only impacting the Department of Homeland Security.



AFP



