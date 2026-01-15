US issues new Iran-related sanctions, US Treasury website shows

World News
15-01-2026 | 10:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US issues new Iran-related sanctions, US Treasury website shows
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US issues new Iran-related sanctions, US Treasury website shows

The Trump administration on Thursday issued new Iran-related sanctions that target what appeared to be shipping, trading and energy companies, according to a post on the U.S. Treasury Department website on Thursday.

The new sanctions come amid Iran's crackdown on protests in Iran, where the clerical establishment has cracked down hard on nationwide unrest since December 28.

The sanctions also target 11 individuals and Fardis Prison, according to the website.



Reuters
 

World News

US

Iran

Sanctions

Treasury

Website

LBCI Next
Trump cools war fears as region braces for escalation: Is Iran really getting a ‘second chance’?
US seizes Venezuela-linked tanker ahead of Trump-Machado meeting
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-22

US to announce 'substantial pickup' in Russia sanctions: Treasury chief

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-14

Iran strike on US Qatar base shows ability 'to respond to attack:' Khamenei adviser

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-18

US imposes sanctions on Iran-linked ships

LBCI
World News
2025-12-17

US readies new Russia sanctions if Putin rejects peace deal: Report

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Trump cools war fears as region braces for escalation: Is Iran really getting a ‘second chance’?

LBCI
World News
09:15

US seizes Venezuela-linked tanker ahead of Trump-Machado meeting

LBCI
World News
08:48

Trump threatens to invoke Insurrection Act over Minnesota protests

LBCI
World News
08:30

European airlines continue to avoid Iran and Iraq despite airspace reopening

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-12

French ambassador to Beirut Hervé Magro to LBCI: France to join diplomatic track of mechanism once tasks are defined

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-20

Lebanon's Culture Ministry denies false claims about Baalbek Citadel

LBCI
World News
2025-11-22

Rubio and Witkoff in Geneva Sunday to discuss Trump's Ukraine plan: US official

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-07

Lebanese PM Salam meets international officials on sidelines of Doha Forum

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Ambassador Issa says US supports Lebanese army, hails Beirut Port scanners

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Beirut Wings scandal: Unlicensed instructors and falsified flight records raise safety concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Lebanon charges four with alleged Mossad ties and kidnapping of retired officer

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Security upgrades: Beirut Port modernization draws US attention

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:17

EU, Lebanon sign six agreements worth €110.5 million in new grants

LBCI
World News
08:28

Saudi, Qatar, Oman convinced Trump to 'give Iran a chance:' AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Sohmor residents ahead of strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:43

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Machgharah residents

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More