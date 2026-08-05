China announces 'countermeasures' after US trade sanctions

World News
05-08-2026 | 04:40
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China announces &#39;countermeasures&#39; after US trade sanctions
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China announces 'countermeasures' after US trade sanctions

China announced countermeasures on Wednesday against the United States in response to recent trade sanctions imposed by Washington over forced labour and national security concerns.

The U.S. measures "seriously harm China's legitimate rights and interests," a Commerce Ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

"China can only take necessary countermeasures in response, including strengthening export controls on drones and their key components and technology to the U.S."

AFP

World News

China

United States

Trade

Sanctions

Washington

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