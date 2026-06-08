'We need to get off fossil fuels': COP31 negotiations chief to AFP

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08-06-2026 | 13:06
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&#39;We need to get off fossil fuels&#39;: COP31 negotiations chief to AFP
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'We need to get off fossil fuels': COP31 negotiations chief to AFP

The incoming COP31 negotiations president told AFP on Monday the Middle East war underscored the need to reduce fossil fuel reliance and rejected criticism the U.N. climate summit was losing relevance.

"We need to get off fossil fuels," Chris Bowen, who is Australia's climate and energy minister, told AFP in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the U.N. midyear climate sessions in Bonn, Germany.

He was "confident" that COP31 could send "a very positive signal" that the world was confronting the challenge of climate change.

AFP

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