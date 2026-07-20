Starmer says UK is 'stronger and fairer' as he steps down as PM

World News
20-07-2026 | 06:38
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Starmer says UK is &#39;stronger and fairer&#39; as he steps down as PM
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Starmer says UK is 'stronger and fairer' as he steps down as PM

Keir Starmer left Downing Street Monday, saying he was leaving Britain "stronger and fairer" as he stepped down as PM to make way for Andy Burnham.

"I am confident that Britain is now stronger and fairer than it was two years ago," Starmer told reporters in his farewell speech outside his No. 10 office in central London.

"I go with good grace, I go with a smile, and I go proud of everything that we have achieved," he added, before heading to Buckingham Palace to offer his resignation to King Charles III.


AFP
 

World News

Keir Starmer

UK

PM

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