Ukraine commander-in-chief calls to 'focus on war' amid defence minister row

Ukraine's army chief on Thursday called for national focus on the war against Russia amid signs of a split in the military hierarchy over the dismissal of reformist defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov.



"We need to focus on the war and on an effective strategy," commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky, who clashed with Fedorov, said on social media.



But one of Ukraine's top soldiers, Joint Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapaty, said the army "needs change" in a rare public intervention, as he thanked Fedorov for "not being afraid to tackle issues."



AFP