News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Julia
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine commander-in-chief calls to 'focus on war' amid defence minister row
World News
16-07-2026 | 10:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukraine commander-in-chief calls to 'focus on war' amid defence minister row
Ukraine's army chief on Thursday called for national focus on the war against Russia amid signs of a split in the military hierarchy over the dismissal of reformist defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov.
"We need to focus on the war and on an effective strategy," commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky, who clashed with Fedorov, said on social media.
But one of Ukraine's top soldiers, Joint Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapaty, said the army "needs change" in a rare public intervention, as he thanked Fedorov for "not being afraid to tackle issues."
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Russia
Zelensky calls for army 'unity' amid criticism for removing defence minister
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:27
Zelensky calls for army 'unity' amid criticism for removing defence minister
World News
08:27
Zelensky calls for army 'unity' amid criticism for removing defence minister
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-01
EU calls on Israel to 'stop military escalation' in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-06-01
EU calls on Israel to 'stop military escalation' in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2026-05-04
EU chief calls Iran's strikes on UAE 'violation' of international law
Middle East News
2026-05-04
EU chief calls Iran's strikes on UAE 'violation' of international law
0
World News
2026-04-22
Turkey's foreign minister to visit Britain for talks on Iran, Ukraine
World News
2026-04-22
Turkey's foreign minister to visit Britain for talks on Iran, Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:27
Zelensky calls for army 'unity' amid criticism for removing defence minister
World News
08:27
Zelensky calls for army 'unity' amid criticism for removing defence minister
0
World News
06:17
Kremlin: We remain in contact with Iran, concerned about impact of escalation on global economy
World News
06:17
Kremlin: We remain in contact with Iran, concerned about impact of escalation on global economy
0
World News
05:23
UN atomic agency calls killing at Ukraine power plant 'unacceptable'
World News
05:23
UN atomic agency calls killing at Ukraine power plant 'unacceptable'
0
World News
03:26
Protests across Ukraine against removal of the defense minister: AFP, local media
World News
03:26
Protests across Ukraine against removal of the defense minister: AFP, local media
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Gulf diplomat confirms Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire after Qatar, US, Iran mediation
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Gulf diplomat confirms Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire after Qatar, US, Iran mediation
0
World News
2026-06-01
EU slams Russian 'coercion' against Armenia: Spokesman
World News
2026-06-01
EU slams Russian 'coercion' against Armenia: Spokesman
0
Middle East News
2026-04-15
Israeli military says Hezbollah fires 30 rockets at north Israel
Middle East News
2026-04-15
Israeli military says Hezbollah fires 30 rockets at north Israel
0
Middle East News
2026-06-14
Trump says Iran deal in 'a few hours,' blames Israel for delay: Axios
Middle East News
2026-06-14
Trump says Iran deal in 'a few hours,' blames Israel for delay: Axios
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:05
Syrian Interior Ministry source tells LBCI: Weapons shipment allegedly destined for Hezbollah intercepted
Lebanon News
04:05
Syrian Interior Ministry source tells LBCI: Weapons shipment allegedly destined for Hezbollah intercepted
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
After Rome talks: Lebanon-Israel framework enters execution phase with first pilot zone withdrawal
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
After Rome talks: Lebanon-Israel framework enters execution phase with first pilot zone withdrawal
3
Middle East News
14:14
Blasts heard near US consulate in Iraq's Erbil: AFP
Middle East News
14:14
Blasts heard near US consulate in Iraq's Erbil: AFP
4
Lebanon News
13:51
LBCI sources: Lebanon to coordinate pilot zone verification as joint working groups take shape
Lebanon News
13:51
LBCI sources: Lebanon to coordinate pilot zone verification as joint working groups take shape
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
From politics to investment: Syria and Lebanon seek new economic partnership
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
From politics to investment: Syria and Lebanon seek new economic partnership
6
Middle East News
03:19
Israel tells Pentagon chief will keep troops in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza 'security zones'
Middle East News
03:19
Israel tells Pentagon chief will keep troops in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza 'security zones'
7
Middle East News
08:33
Iran tells Houthis to close Red Sea gateway if US hits power network, sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
08:33
Iran tells Houthis to close Red Sea gateway if US hits power network, sources tell Reuters
8
Middle East News
03:21
Tehran threatens regional infrastructure if US attacks Iran's
Middle East News
03:21
Tehran threatens regional infrastructure if US attacks Iran's
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More