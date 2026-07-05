Trump offers to help Putin find deal with Ukraine, also speaks with Zelensky

U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking to Russian leader Vladimir Putin by telephone for nearly 90 minutes, offered ‌to help find a solution to the Ukraine war, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said in comments made public early on Sunday.



Ushakov said Trump made the offer during the call on Saturday, U.S. Independence Day, in the context of his participation next week at the NATO summit in Turkey.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he also spoke to Trump.



"The American president once again confirmed his readiness to work towards a rapid end to the fighting and find solutions to overcome the crisis," Ushakov said of Trump's call with the Russian president.



Ushakov, who described the conversation as "business-like and quite constructive," said Russia sought "a political-diplomatic resolution of the conflict, with due account of Russia's fundamental approach."



Reuters