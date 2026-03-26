Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia on surprise visit

World News
26-03-2026 | 11:26
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Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia on surprise visit
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Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia on surprise visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday for an unannounced visit at a time when the war in Iran has spurred interest among Gulf countries in Ukrainian military technology.

"Arrived in Saudi Arabia. Important meetings are scheduled. We appreciate the support and support those who are ready to work with us to ensure security," Zelensky wrote on social media.


AFP
 

World News

Zelensky

Saudi Arabia

Surprise

Visit

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