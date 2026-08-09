Spain checks 200 Italy arrivals in border controls after migration row

Spain checked around 200 travellers arriving from Italy at the country's six largest airports on the first day of border controls reintroduced following a ‌dispute with Italy over irregular migration.



Spain's Interior Ministry carried out checks on a total of 199 people on 12 flights from Italy to airports in Madrid, Barcelona, Seville, Bilbao, Alicante and Valencia, it said late on Saturday.



Spain said ⁠on Friday border controls for flights and ships from Italy would remain in force until September 7 after Rome applied its own measures, which it said were motivated by the mass migration rush by 72,000 people to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta on July 30.



Reuters