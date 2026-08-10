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Eight dismembered bodies found in illegal Ecuador mine: Police
World News
10-08-2026 | 01:05
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Eight dismembered bodies found in illegal Ecuador mine: Police
]Ecuadoran authorities found eight dismembered bodies on Sunday in two mass graves in an illegal mine in the southern province of Azuay, police said.
The bodies were "buried at roughly two meters deep," had their hands tied and showed "injuries such as dismemberment and decapitation" inflicted with a machete, head of the local judicial police Pablo Inga told the media.
AFP
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