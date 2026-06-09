UK sanctions networks enabling settler violence in the West Bank

World News
09-06-2026 | 07:55
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UK sanctions networks enabling settler violence in the West Bank
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UK sanctions networks enabling settler violence in the West Bank

Britain on Tuesday announced a package of sanctions targeting what the government said were networks involved in financing, enabling and carrying out settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

The sanctions, which were coordinated with Canada, France and Norway, are aimed at disrupting the flows of finance that have "allowed extremist settler groups to act with impunity" in the West Bank, a British government statement said.

"Settler expansion and ⁠violence is illegal and a fundamental threat to the viability of a two-state solution, and to long-term peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis," British foreign minister Yvette Cooper is expected to say in parliament later, according to advance excerpts of her remarks.

The government said continued illegal settlement expansion undermined the viability of a two-state solution, with record levels of settler violence "designed deliberately to destroy Palestinian homes and livelihoods in the West Bank."


Reuters
 

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