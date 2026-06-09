Kremlin says no plans for Putin-Trump call, no dates for US envoys' Russia visit

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09-06-2026 | 07:11
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Kremlin says no plans for Putin-Trump call, no dates for US envoys&#39; Russia visit
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Kremlin says no plans for Putin-Trump call, no dates for US envoys' Russia visit

There are currently no plans for a telephone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner continue to maintain contacts with both Russia and Ukraine.

Witkoff and Kushner had previously been involved in mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine, which stalled in February after the ⁠United States and Israel began military action against Iran.

"The mediation process on Ukraine is currently on hold. That said, U.S. negotiators are maintaining contacts - discussions are continuing with us through existing channels and with the Ukrainians. There is no exact date for their visit yet, but we would be delighted to welcome them in Russia at any time," Peskov said.



Reuters
 

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