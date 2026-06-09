Israel minister Smotrich banned from France: Foreign minister

France Tuesday banned far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich from entering the country, the French foreign minister said, slamming him for actively promoting the annexation of the West Bank and the "re-colonization" of Gaza.



"Four leaders of settler organizations, and twenty-one violent settlers" were also banned from French territory, Jean-Noel Barrot wrote on X, condemning a "policy that the overwhelming majority of the international community, firmly committed to the two-state solution, cannot accept."







AFP