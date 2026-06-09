Oil falls below $90 a barrel on hopes of Iran deal

Oil prices fell around 5 percent to below $90 a barrel on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump again said an Iran peace deal could be close.



The international benchmark Brent crude fell below $90 for the first time since April 14, while its U.S. counterpart, West Texas Intermediate crude fell to around $86 a barrel.



The relief came just a day after crude surged as Iran and Israel briefly resumed strikes amid a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East war.







AFP