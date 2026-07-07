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Macron says rule of law must 'succeed dictatorship' in Syria
Middle East News
07-07-2026 | 09:42
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Macron says rule of law must 'succeed dictatorship' in Syria
French President Emmanuel Macron called for rule of law in Syria during his visit to Damascus on Tuesday, as the country transitions from the longtime rule of toppled president Bashar al-Assad.
"It is necessary that the dictatorship be succeeded by a genuine rule of law," Macron said in a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart in Damascus, adding that it "will allow the building of a new Syria and its prosperity".
AFP
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