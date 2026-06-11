Russia says French, German and British ambassadors attend meeting at foreign ministry

World News
11-06-2026 | 05:33
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Russia says French, German and British ambassadors attend meeting at foreign ministry
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Russia says French, German and British ambassadors attend meeting at foreign ministry

The ambassadors of France, Germany and Britain arrived for a meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday, the ministry ‌said in a statement that did not provide a reason or any further detail.

The ministry published video of the three diplomats arriving and entering the building in central Moscow.

The leaders of France, Germany and Britain - who head an informal security alliance called the E3 that is one of Ukraine's main sources of international support - met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in London last Sunday, where they said they supported his call for a ceasefire.

At the meeting in Downing Street, the four agreed that the current line ‌of contact between Russian and Ukrainian forces should be the starting point for talks; that Ukraine should have legally binding security guarantees, including the deployment of a multinational force; and that frozen Russian financial assets would remain immobilised until Russia had compensated Ukraine for the damage caused by the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stuck to his hardline stance on the war, but he also suggested last week that U.S. President Donald Trump's proposals for peace could help end the fighting.

Reuters

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