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French Foreign Ministry denies requesting ban on Iranian opposition march
World News
19-06-2026 | 05:33
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French Foreign Ministry denies requesting ban on Iranian opposition march
France’s Foreign Ministry on Friday denied that it had requested the cancellation of a planned Iranian opposition march scheduled to take place in Paris on Saturday.
The Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran had earlier said that Paris police had abruptly banned the rally, linking the decision to a phone call between French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday.
The ministry said in a statement to Reuters: “This claim is false. The minister did not refer to this demonstration or request its cancellation.”
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