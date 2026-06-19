French Foreign Ministry denies requesting ban on Iranian opposition march

France’s Foreign Ministry on Friday denied that it had requested the cancellation of a planned Iranian opposition march scheduled to take place in Paris on Saturday.



The Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran had earlier said that Paris police had abruptly banned the rally, linking the decision to a phone call between French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday.



The ministry said in a statement to Reuters: “This claim is false. The minister did not refer to this demonstration or request its cancellation.”



Reuters