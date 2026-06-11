China 'strongly urges' immediate halt to Mideast war operations

China on Thursday "strongly" urged an immediate halt to military operations in the Middle East, as the United States launched fresh attacks on Iran.



"China strongly urges the relevant parties to immediately cease military operations, return to dialogue and negotiation, respond to the mediation efforts of relevant countries, and achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire as soon as possible," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a regular press conference in response to a question about the Middle East situation.



AFP

