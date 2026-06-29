White House: Witkoff and Kushner to attend meeting with Iran

Middle East News
29-06-2026 | 08:31
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White House: Witkoff and Kushner to attend meeting with Iran
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White House: Witkoff and Kushner to attend meeting with Iran

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will attend a scheduled meeting with Iran in Doha on Tuesday.

In an interview with Fox News, she said, “Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will fly to Doha for high-level meetings this week as we continue discussions on the memorandum of understanding. On the sidelines of those high-level talks, technical discussions will be held.”

Reuters

Middle East News

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Witkoff

Kushner

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