News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Crystal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China says sanctions Philippine defense chief for 'irresponsible' remarks
World News
11-06-2026 | 08:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
China says sanctions Philippine defense chief for 'irresponsible' remarks
China said Thursday it has sanctioned the Philippine defense chief for having "repeatedly made irresponsible remarks on China", escalating tensions between Beijing and Manila as they grapple with maritime disputes.
Gilberto Teodoro's rhetoric "undermines China's legitimate interests and sabotages China-Philippines relations", an unnamed foreign ministry spokesperson said in an online statement, without specifying which remarks they were referring to.
AFP
World News
sanctions
Philippine
defense
chief
'irresponsible'
remarks
Next
Trump tells Fox News he would prefer US control of Iran’s Kharg Island
Trump says US will hit Iran 'very hard tonight'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-05-06
Iran FM says seeking China's support for 'new post-war' regional framework
Middle East News
2026-05-06
Iran FM says seeking China's support for 'new post-war' regional framework
0
World News
2026-05-20
EU chief says Russia bears 'responsibility' for drones after Lithuania alert
World News
2026-05-20
EU chief says Russia bears 'responsibility' for drones after Lithuania alert
0
Middle East News
2026-03-18
Qatar says targeting of Iran gas facility 'dangerous and irresponsible'
Middle East News
2026-03-18
Qatar says targeting of Iran gas facility 'dangerous and irresponsible'
0
Middle East News
2026-04-22
Iran judiciary says Trump remarks on women on death row 'false news'
Middle East News
2026-04-22
Iran judiciary says Trump remarks on women on death row 'false news'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:46
Lockdown at Pentagon due to 'hazardous materials incident': Officials
World News
11:46
Lockdown at Pentagon due to 'hazardous materials incident': Officials
0
World News
09:14
India demands end to US attacks on ships after three sailors killed
World News
09:14
India demands end to US attacks on ships after three sailors killed
0
Middle East News
09:10
Trump says would 'rather not' hit Iran civilian infrastructure
Middle East News
09:10
Trump says would 'rather not' hit Iran civilian infrastructure
0
Middle East News
09:00
Trump tells Fox News he would prefer US control of Iran’s Kharg Island
Middle East News
09:00
Trump tells Fox News he would prefer US control of Iran’s Kharg Island
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-12
Three killed in Israeli strike on Ain Ebel
Lebanon News
2026-03-12
Three killed in Israeli strike on Ain Ebel
0
Middle East News
2026-05-19
NATO Commander: Any potential mission in Strait of Hormuz is a political decision
Middle East News
2026-05-19
NATO Commander: Any potential mission in Strait of Hormuz is a political decision
0
Middle East News
2026-03-27
Israel to 'intensify' strikes on Iran to stop missile fire: Defense minister
Middle East News
2026-03-27
Israel to 'intensify' strikes on Iran to stop missile fire: Defense minister
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-28
Lebanon says 11 dead, including two children, in Israeli strikes on south
Lebanon News
2026-05-28
Lebanon says 11 dead, including two children, in Israeli strikes on south
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:34
Hezbollah denies CNN interview was conducted with one of its members
Lebanon News
03:34
Hezbollah denies CNN interview was conducted with one of its members
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Beyond Lebanon: Israel and Turkey on a collision course
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Beyond Lebanon: Israel and Turkey on a collision course
3
Lebanon News
07:55
President Aoun: Lebanon will not withdraw from negotiations despite pressure
Lebanon News
07:55
President Aoun: Lebanon will not withdraw from negotiations despite pressure
4
Lebanon News
10:27
Aoun to Reuters: Lebanon will not accept Iranian dictates
Lebanon News
10:27
Aoun to Reuters: Lebanon will not accept Iranian dictates
5
Lebanon News
08:42
Lebanon’s Education Minister says official exams plan under review to ensure student safety
Lebanon News
08:42
Lebanon’s Education Minister says official exams plan under review to ensure student safety
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Fifth round of Washington talks between Lebanon and Israel set for June 22–24: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Fifth round of Washington talks between Lebanon and Israel set for June 22–24: The details
7
Middle East News
13:47
Trump says canceling Iran strikes, flags possible deal
Middle East News
13:47
Trump says canceling Iran strikes, flags possible deal
8
Middle East News
09:10
Trump says would 'rather not' hit Iran civilian infrastructure
Middle East News
09:10
Trump says would 'rather not' hit Iran civilian infrastructure
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More