News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Crystal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump tells Fox News he would prefer US control of Iran’s Kharg Island
Middle East News
11-06-2026 | 09:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump tells Fox News he would prefer US control of Iran’s Kharg Island
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States is still in contact with Iran, adding that he would prefer U.S. control of Kharg Island, a key hub of the country’s oil infrastructure.
Trump added that discussions with Iran are ongoing.
World News
Middle East News
tells
would
prefer
control
Iran’s
Kharg
Island
Next
Trump says would 'rather not' hit Iran civilian infrastructure
Trump says US will hit Iran 'very hard tonight'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-04-26
Trump tells Fox News Iran can call US if it wants to negotiate
World News
2026-04-26
Trump tells Fox News Iran can call US if it wants to negotiate
0
World News
2026-04-05
Trump tells Fox News 'good chance' of deal with Iran on Monday
World News
2026-04-05
Trump tells Fox News 'good chance' of deal with Iran on Monday
0
World News
2026-03-14
Trump says US struck military targets on Iran's Kharg Island oil hub
World News
2026-03-14
Trump says US struck military targets on Iran's Kharg Island oil hub
0
Middle East News
2026-04-25
Trump says US delegation will no longer travel to Pakistan for Iran talks: Fox News
Middle East News
2026-04-25
Trump says US delegation will no longer travel to Pakistan for Iran talks: Fox News
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:47
Trump says canceling Iran strikes, flags possible deal
Middle East News
13:47
Trump says canceling Iran strikes, flags possible deal
0
Middle East News
13:28
Iran commander warns of 'more widespread' war if US attacks
Middle East News
13:28
Iran commander warns of 'more widespread' war if US attacks
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Beyond Lebanon: Israel and Turkey on a collision course
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Beyond Lebanon: Israel and Turkey on a collision course
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Fifth round of Washington talks between Lebanon and Israel set for June 22–24: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Fifth round of Washington talks between Lebanon and Israel set for June 22–24: The details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-12
Three killed in Israeli strike on Ain Ebel
Lebanon News
2026-03-12
Three killed in Israeli strike on Ain Ebel
0
Middle East News
2026-05-19
NATO Commander: Any potential mission in Strait of Hormuz is a political decision
Middle East News
2026-05-19
NATO Commander: Any potential mission in Strait of Hormuz is a political decision
0
Middle East News
2026-03-27
Israel to 'intensify' strikes on Iran to stop missile fire: Defense minister
Middle East News
2026-03-27
Israel to 'intensify' strikes on Iran to stop missile fire: Defense minister
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-28
Lebanon says 11 dead, including two children, in Israeli strikes on south
Lebanon News
2026-05-28
Lebanon says 11 dead, including two children, in Israeli strikes on south
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:34
Hezbollah denies CNN interview was conducted with one of its members
Lebanon News
03:34
Hezbollah denies CNN interview was conducted with one of its members
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Beyond Lebanon: Israel and Turkey on a collision course
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Beyond Lebanon: Israel and Turkey on a collision course
3
Lebanon News
07:55
President Aoun: Lebanon will not withdraw from negotiations despite pressure
Lebanon News
07:55
President Aoun: Lebanon will not withdraw from negotiations despite pressure
4
Lebanon News
10:27
Aoun to Reuters: Lebanon will not accept Iranian dictates
Lebanon News
10:27
Aoun to Reuters: Lebanon will not accept Iranian dictates
5
Lebanon News
08:42
Lebanon’s Education Minister says official exams plan under review to ensure student safety
Lebanon News
08:42
Lebanon’s Education Minister says official exams plan under review to ensure student safety
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Fifth round of Washington talks between Lebanon and Israel set for June 22–24: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Fifth round of Washington talks between Lebanon and Israel set for June 22–24: The details
7
Middle East News
13:47
Trump says canceling Iran strikes, flags possible deal
Middle East News
13:47
Trump says canceling Iran strikes, flags possible deal
8
Middle East News
09:10
Trump says would 'rather not' hit Iran civilian infrastructure
Middle East News
09:10
Trump says would 'rather not' hit Iran civilian infrastructure
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More