Lockdown at Pentagon due to 'hazardous materials incident': Officials

Part of the Pentagon went into lockdown on Thursday, a spokesman said, in response to what a local fire department described as a "hazardous materials incident" at the U.S. military headquarters.



Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said a "shelter-in-place order" had been issued for an area affected by an "air quality issue," while the Arlington County Fire Department said it had units "including our Hazardous Materials Team" operating there to address a "hazardous materials incident."





AFP