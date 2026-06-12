Elon Musk became the world's first trillionaire on Friday following a surge in SpaceX shares in its Wall Street trading debut, according to U.S. media.



Shares of the tech and artificial intelligence enterprise vaulted more than 21 percent in early trading, lifting Musk's estimated wealth to above $1 trillion, according to Bloomberg and CNBC.



Musk's fortune is heavily composed of equity or "paper" holdings, rather than cash.



AFP