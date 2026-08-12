Putin says Russia will respond in kind if EU nations seize Russian vessels

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12-08-2026 | 06:04
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Putin says Russia will respond in kind if EU nations seize Russian vessels
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Putin says Russia will respond in kind if EU nations seize Russian vessels

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia will respond in kind if European countries seize Russian merchant vessels, the TASS state news agency reported.

The comments come as the EU intensifies pressure on Russia's so-called shadow fleet, expanding sanctions against hundreds of vessels and detaining some ships and their crews ⁠for checks. Some European governments have said they are exploring tougher maritime enforcement measures against ships suspected of sanctions evasion.

TASS cited Putin as saying of those measures: "Of course, this is nothing short of piracy and banditry. And if this is actually put into practice, we will be forced to respond in kind."

He said, according to TASS, that any ⁠Russian retaliatory action would not be limited to those waters where Russian ships were seized, but "will happen wherever we deem it necessary and appropriate."


Reuters 
 

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