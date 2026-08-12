Colombia declares three days mourning for quake victims

World News
12-08-2026 | 09:12
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Colombia declares three days mourning for quake victims
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Colombia declares three days mourning for quake victims

Colombia's government on Wednesday declared three days of mourning for victims of an earthquake that demolished buildings in the west of the country, killing more than 200 people.

At 7.4 magnitude, Monday's quake was the strongest to hit Colombia in a century.



AFP
 

World News

Colombia

Mourning

Earthquake

Victims

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