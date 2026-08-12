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Colombia declares three days mourning for quake victims
World News
12-08-2026 | 09:12
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Colombia declares three days mourning for quake victims
Colombia's government on Wednesday declared three days of mourning for victims of an earthquake that demolished buildings in the west of the country, killing more than 200 people.
At 7.4 magnitude, Monday's quake was the strongest to hit Colombia in a century.
AFP
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