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Iran says Lindsey Graham was 'malicious' after US senator's death
Middle East News
13-07-2026 | 04:20
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Iran says Lindsey Graham was 'malicious' after US senator's death
Iran on Monday described U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, known for his hostile stance towards Tehran and his support for the war, as "malicious," a day after his sudden death at 71.
"Our people will not mourn a man whose philosophy on life was aggression and intimidation," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei. "His entire being was malicious," he added, after several state television anchors welcomed Graham's death in broadcasts aired Sunday.
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