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Trump on Iran: We are seeking a fair agreement
Middle East News
23-06-2026 | 15:16
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Trump on Iran: We are seeking a fair agreement
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration is seeking to reach a fair agreement with Iran and that relations between the United States and Iran are good.
Reuters
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