IAEA says awaiting US-Saudi request on nuclear deal verification

The U.N. nuclear watchdog is aware of a ‌U.S.-Saudi plan to ask it to carry out verification work in relation to the nuclear ⁠cooperation deal they are discussing, but has yet to receive a request from them, it said on Thursday.



"We look forward to receiving ‌the ⁠request for such verification and to working with the U.S. and ⁠KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) in ensuring the implementation of ⁠those measures," the International Atomic Energy ⁠Agency said in a statement.



Reuters