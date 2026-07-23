IAEA says awaiting US-Saudi request on nuclear deal verification

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23-07-2026 | 12:14
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IAEA says awaiting US-Saudi request on nuclear deal verification
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IAEA says awaiting US-Saudi request on nuclear deal verification

The U.N. nuclear watchdog is aware of a ‌U.S.-Saudi plan to ask it to carry out verification work in relation to the nuclear ⁠cooperation deal they are discussing, but has yet to receive a request from them, it said on Thursday.

"We look forward to receiving ‌the ⁠request for such verification and to working with the U.S. and ⁠KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) in ensuring the implementation of ⁠those measures," the International Atomic Energy ⁠Agency said in a statement.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Nuclear

United States

Saudi Arabia

International Atomic Energy ⁠Agency

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