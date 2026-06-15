Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that he had offered to meet Vladimir Putin at a G7 summit in France this week for talks to end a four-year war, but the Russian leader was not ready to speak.



Zelensky, speaking at a historic monastery in Kyiv that was damaged in an overnight attack by Russia, said the United States had agreed with inviting Putin to the gathering, which starts later on Monday in Evian-les-Bains.



"We gave message that we are ready to meet with Putin during (the) G7, because Trump is ⁠there and Macron is there, so Europeans plus America. This is a good, I think, very good opportunity to meet all together," Zelensky told reporters in English.



"Europe and the United States were agreed and Russia demonstrated again that...they are not ready to speak," he said.





Reuters