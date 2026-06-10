India's Modi, Trump likely to meet at G7, discuss trade, visas

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10-06-2026 | 04:19
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India&#39;s Modi, Trump likely to meet at G7, discuss trade, visas
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India's Modi, Trump likely to meet at G7, discuss trade, visas

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold bilateral talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Group of 7 summit, with trade, visas and energy cooperation set to be high on the agenda, an Indian government source said.

The June 15 to 17 summit, in the French town of Evian-les-Bains, will bring together leaders from the world's major economies, including Trump, alongside other high-level delegations from countries including India.

Modi is set to start his five-day visit from June 13 and will travel to Slovakia after attending the G7 meeting.

"The prime minister is expected to hold talks on the ⁠trade ties, energy cooperation, and also take up the issue of H-1B visas," the source with direct knowledge of the matter said.


Reuters
 

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India

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