Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold bilateral talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Group of 7 summit, with trade, visas and energy cooperation set to be high on the agenda, an Indian government source said.



The June 15 to 17 summit, in the French town of Evian-les-Bains, will bring together leaders from the world's major economies, including Trump, alongside other high-level delegations from countries including India.



Modi is set to start his five-day visit from June 13 and will travel to Slovakia after attending the G7 meeting.



"The prime minister is expected to hold talks on the ⁠trade ties, energy cooperation, and also take up the issue of H-1B visas," the source with direct knowledge of the matter said.





Reuters