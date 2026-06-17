'I'm the boss', Trump says at G7, as he warms to Ukraine's war aims

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday told a roomful of global leaders "I'm the boss," as he and other G7 leaders acknowledged Ukraine's improved battlefield fortunes with a unified pledge of support and fresh sanctions against Russia.



Trump's comment a tongue-in-cheek admission of an unspoken truth hanging over the June 15-17 summit of the Group of ‌Seven powers in the French resort of Evian-les-Bains - followed a joint leaders' statement that could bolster Kyiv's growing leverage in potential peace talks with Moscow.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his allies came to the G7 hoping to impress upon Trump that Ukraine;s fightback is delivering results, and that Russia is in no position to be dictating terms for any peace deal.



The joint statement and comments from leaders suggest Trump has warmed to Zelenskiy's argument after years of scepticism.



However, any hopes of strongarming Moscow into peace talks still rely on Trump commitments, which can be elusive. It was unclear if bilateral Trump-Zelenskiy talks would take place, and it also remains to be seen if Washington will allow waivers to lapse on sanctions restricting Russian oil exports, now that he has secured a preliminary Iran deal.



"I'm the boss," Trump told G7 chiefs and reporters as he arrived to take his seat at a session on global economic security, where leaders were due to discuss supply chains for critical minerals and macroeconomic imbalances.





Reuters