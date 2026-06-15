Trump announces July 4 rally in Washington to mark US 250th anniversary

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans on Monday to hold a rally in Washington on July 4 as America celebrates its 250th anniversary, saying the event will include a speech, performances, flyovers and fireworks.



"On July 4th, at The Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument, in beautiful and safe Washington D.C., we are going to host the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all, a 'TRIBUTE TO AMERICA.' Starting at 7 P.M. EST, this HUGE Celebration will honor our Country's People, Spirit, Strength, Resolve, and Triumphs," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.







AFP