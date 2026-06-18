Germany deploys ship to Red Sea for possible Hormuz mission: Minister

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18-06-2026 | 03:08
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Germany deploys ship to Red Sea for possible Hormuz mission: Minister
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Germany deploys ship to Red Sea for possible Hormuz mission: Minister

Germany is deploying two ships to the Red Sea in preparation for a possible military mission in the Strait of Hormuz, Germany's Defense minister Boris Pistorius said on ⁠Thursday.

"As we speak, our minesweeper Fulda and the supply ship Mosel are sailing through the Suez Canal towards the Red Sea," he told reporters as he arrived for a ⁠meeting with his NATO counterparts in Brussels.

Pistorius said approval would be needed from Iran and ⁠Oman before any participation in a minesweeping operation, and added any ⁠mission would also depend on the developments in further ⁠talks between Iran and the United States.


Reuters
 

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