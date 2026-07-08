Trump on Iran: US will probably hit them again Wednesday night

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran that the United States will likely engage in additional strikes on Wednesday night after attacks the previous day.



"I'll give a little warning: We're going to hit them hard tonight," Trump told reporters at the NATO summit in Turkey before his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



In earlier comments to reporters in Ankara, Trump said ⁠a memorandum of understanding that served as an initial ceasefire deal between the United States and Iran was "over."



But he did not explicitly say Washington would return to full-fledged war and it was not immediately clear whether the negotiations between the two sides to turn the ceasefire into a permanent deal would still continue or not.



"I don't know if we're going to have a ⁠deal. We may just do it without a deal," Trump said before his meeting with Zelensky.







Reuters