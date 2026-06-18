China says 'welcomes' Iran-US signing deal to end Mideast war

China said on Thursday it "welcomes" news that the United States and Iran signed a deal to end the Middle East war, urging both sides to continue their cooperation in a second round of negotiations.



"China welcomes this development and hopes that all relevant parties -- including the U.S. and Iran -- will uphold the spirit of their agreement and earnestly honor their commitments," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a news conference, urging Washington and Tehran to "meet each other halfway" in the next stage of talks.





AFP