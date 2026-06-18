China says 'welcomes' Iran-US signing deal to end Mideast war

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18-06-2026 | 03:39
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China says &#39;welcomes&#39; Iran-US signing deal to end Mideast war
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China says 'welcomes' Iran-US signing deal to end Mideast war

China said on Thursday it "welcomes" news that the United States and Iran signed a deal to end the Middle East war, urging both sides to continue their cooperation in a second round of negotiations.

"China welcomes this development and hopes that all relevant parties -- including the U.S. and Iran -- will uphold the spirit of their agreement and earnestly honor their commitments," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a news conference, urging Washington and Tehran to "meet each other halfway" in the next stage of talks.


AFP
 

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