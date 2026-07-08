Trump says Iran ceasefire 'is over'

World News
08-07-2026 | 04:50
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Trump says Iran ceasefire &#39;is over&#39;
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Trump says Iran ceasefire 'is over'

President Donald Trump said Wednesday the ceasefire with Iran was over, calling Tehran "sick" after Washington launched strikes on the Islamic Republic, and Iran said it targeted U.S. bases in the Gulf.

"As far as I'm concerned, it's over," Trump said at a NATO summit in Ankara when asked if the truce with Iran was now finished. "It's just a waste of time dealing with them."

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Iran

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