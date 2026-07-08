Hegseth cancels meeting with Netanyahu over possible sale of F-35s to Turkey: Source tells Reuters

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08-07-2026 | 07:32
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Hegseth cancels meeting with Netanyahu over possible sale of F-35s to Turkey: Source tells Reuters
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Hegseth cancels meeting with Netanyahu over possible sale of F-35s to Turkey: Source tells Reuters

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth canceled a meeting that had been scheduled for Wednesday to discuss the possible sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, an Israeli source told Reuters.

Any such sale would likely anger Israeli officials. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said Hegseth had also been scheduled to meet Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on a trip to Israel and that Iran would ⁠feature in their discussions.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the memorandum of understanding signed to end the conflict that the U.S. and Israel launched against Iran was "over" and that he didn't want to engage with Tehran.

The U.S. embassy in Israel had no immediate comment on Hegseth's planned meetings.


Reuters 
 

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Pete Hegseth

Meeting

Netanyahu

F-35

Turkey

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